Sleeman Memorial Trophy match kicks off this weekend

GOLDEN: Gavin Hiscox was man of the match in the Yeppoon Seagulls big win over Norths in the opening round of the Rockhampton competition. contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: This weekend will kick off the inaugural Sleeman Memorial Trophy match, which will be held between Yeppoon Seagulls and the Biloela Panthers.

"The match is in honour of Todd Sleeman who passed away recently and was a Seagulls' past player and treasurer,” Seagulls' Steven Stafford said.

"His father and wife will be at the game and there will be a little bit of a mention of the Leukaemia Foundation which we'll support on the day.

Todd Sleeman with his wife Ursula and their three children, Tom, Clayton and Sophie. Contributed

"Todd lived at Biloela for the last 10 years and was on the council out there and played here for us in the 80s so it's a bit of a tribute for both clubs for him.

"When we play Biloela, there will be another match against them for the trophy and out of the two games we will see who carries the trophy until next year.”

The Seagulls' coaches are "quite confident” going into this Saturday's matches, with the Yeppoon club so far taking home big wins.

"In the last few weeks, we've been quite dominant,” Stafford said.

"The A-grade and reserve grade had a good win and the 20s are winning too and are coming out of the gates firing.

"They are doing an absolutely awesome job.

"The SeaGals are undefeated and won their last game 32-0 and their first game 26-4.”

Stratford credited the girls' stellar performances to their coach, Margaret Grant, and her "tremendous job”.

The Yeppoon Seagalls will be playing at Barmaryee this weekend. Facebook

"She's a good coach and people want to play for her,” Stafford said.

After a slight hiccup in timing schedules with the Gladstone visitors, the Seagulls' women's side will be playing at a different grounds to the men's.

"It's how things ended up... it's a time factor,” Stafford said.

"I'm a bit disappointed but I promised I'd give them a main game this year where A-grade play before them.

"We do have the Capras U18 and state league games on as well.

"The women will be playing at Barmaryee at 1.30pm, which is the same time the reserve grade are playing. If anyone can support them it will be good.”

Overall for this season, the club is "going really well”.

"Scotty [Minto] is really happy with his side this weekend as there's a lot of depth and a lot of players turning up,” Stafford said.

"In their game against Gladstone, 24 players went down to play and we can only play 19. That's unheard of as far as reserve grades go.

"The club is quite healthy with numbers. There are also lots of girls playing with a lot more girls playing this season.

"I think it's all about the coaching staff and how you attract players with good coaches and getting a good feel about the club with people running it for the right reasons.”

Strafford said the influx of numbers is also due to the club's "positive environment” and the "major directive” of being positive and having a "good attitude on and off the field”.

"The sides are training very good and the women are a bit more organised than the men,” Stafford said.

"Compared to the reserve and U20s, the women outshine the men. It's quite surprising but very pleasing.”

Some players already producing stand-out performances, include Sam Holzheimer, Gavin Hiscox, Dean Blackman and George Grant.

"I think the leadership with Sam and he's really good at organising the team and motivating them to train,” Stafford said.

"Gavin has come back and is a great leadership in our young forwards. Those stabilising factors in the club make us move forward.

"George is the hooker and Dean has played NRL. George is a major stand-out and is playing that well that he's keeping Dean on the bench at the moment, which goes to show the depth of the club.”