Sleeping pill bought online leads to crash, drug charges

Mitchell John Wynn pleaded guilty to two charges at Emerald Magistrates Court on July 7, 2020. Photo: Facebook

AN EMERALD man was found with three drugs in his system after taking a sleeping tablet bought over the internet to help with sleeping after nightshift.

Police attended a suspected drink driving incident involving a blue Hilux about 7.50am on December 27, 2019, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

They located the vehicle at Emerald’s Coles Express service station and when the driver, Mitchell John Wynn, 31, was questioned he had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, police Prosecutor Sergeant Kevin Ongheen told the court.

There was damage to the front of the vehicle, a missing spotlight, which Wynn told police was from hitting a gutter on Opal and New Sts.

The roadside breath test returned a reading of zero and Wynn was taken to the Emerald Hospital where a blood sample was taken.

Police went to the intersection of Opal St and New St and saw tyre marks crossing double lines, over a traffic island and a flattened road sign before joining the right side of the road, the court heard.

They also located a broken spotlight identical to the one remaining on the blue Hilux.

On April 2 police provided Wynn a copy of the certificate which showed methylamphetamine, amphetamine and etizolam in his system and suspended his licence.

Representing himself, Wynn told the court he “obviously took too much” of the drug after night shift.

“I don’t remember any of it which is scary,” he said.

Wynn pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving without due care and attention at court today.

He was fined a total of $2500 and disqualified for a further 12-months. The conviction was recorded.