Police have asked for public help. Picture: Che Chorley.

Northern Territory Police have launched an appeal for information after a woman was allegedly sexually assault while she slept.

The alleged terrifying incident happened at Mataranka Showgrounds, about 4½ hours drive southeast of Darwin, on Saturday.

Police said the 24-year-old woman was camping with friends after a sporting event when she was allegedly assaulted while sleeping.

The man fled the scene when the woman woke, officers said.

Another woman who was camping at the same location was woken by a man who was allegedly tugging at her jeans. He also fled when the woman woke up.

The alleged offender is described as an Aboriginal male, with short curly hair, about 179cm tall, with a slim build and dark complexion.

He was wearing a black hoodie and long sandy-coloured pants.

Detectives are now combing the area and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The man allegedly fled the scene when the woman woke up. Picture: Google Maps

“This sort of behaviour is absolutely disgraceful, and NT Police will be making every effort to identify and apprehend the person responsible,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Hamlyn said.

Police would like to speak with a group of men who were seen in the area on the night.

All were described as Aboriginal and aged in their early 20s.

One man was described as 180cm tall, with dark, fuzzy hair pulled back into a ponytail. He was wearing a white T-shirt and full-length black jeans and thongs.

Another is described as 180cm tall with long dark hair. He was wearing a red basketball singlet and long basketball shorts with red and yellow stripes.

“Anyone who was in the area who may have seen something is urged to contact police on 131 444 to help hold this offender to account. Please quote reference number 9692579,” Sergeant Hamlyn said.

Originally published as Sleeping woman sexually assaulted: cops