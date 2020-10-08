Sleepless newborn nights inspire new clothing business

Amber Voss has started a new online clothing business Lil Frankie + Co, based in Gracemere.

SLEEPLESS nights and late hours spent up feeding her newborn daughter have inspired Gracemere woman Amber Voss to start her own clothing business.

Amber launched the online business earlier this year, Lil Frankie + Co, named after her daughters Lilly and Frankie.

Not new to business, Amber owns and operates Birdee Hair Boutique, a home salon in Gracemere, but she has a passion to do more.

“After I had my daughter Frankie I was up late at night time …. I felt like I needed to do something else other than hairdressing and a passion of mine is clothing,” she said.

Amber got heavily involved with fashion six years ago when she started doing fashions on the field at the races.

She loves to dress and style people and just loves clothes in general.

Channelling this, she came up with the idea of opening a boutique.

“A few nights I thought about it and I was up late at night on Instagram,” she said.

Using the business knowledge she had from setting up her salon, she then spent hours finding stockists.

She then researched what style of clothing she wanted to stock and what demographic she wanted to target.

The boutique stocks two Australian-designed brands along with accessories from Australian small businesses.

Amber has been really pleased with the quality of products so far and has also received a lot of interest, mostly from Rockhampton locals.

“I have had great feedback, great sales, I couldn’t be happier to be honest,” she said.

Amber has plans to expand the business and eventually her goal is to combine the hair salon and clothing boutique in one physical store.

LIL FRANKIE + CO

Visit the online store here

Women’s fashion from youth to adult style

Based in Gracemere

Order online, local pick up available

Pop up shop at the Brangus feature sale at CQLX next week

