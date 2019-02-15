Sleepless night for granddad after multi-million dollar win

A NORTH Ipswich man has confessed he hasn't slept a wink after discovering last night that his Keno 10 Spot entry had yielded him a Valentine's Day surprise of over $2.6 million.

The happy, but tired, winner held a Keno 10 Spot winning entry in game 925 on Thursday 14 2019 that scored a total jackpot prize of $2,622,717.30.

Speaking with a Keno official today, the thrilled winner recounted how he discovered his prize.

"It's just unreal! I've been playing Keno for about 20 years whenever I am down at the club," he explained.



"I've changed my numbers from time to time but they are always my kids' birthdays, and then my grandkids' birthdays.



"I was sitting there oblivious that it had gone off, and someone came in and said 'they're looking for someone here who has won the jackpot. They've won over $2 million!'.



"I usually only check my tickets when I come back to the club the next time and it's always a nice surprise if I've won something.But after hearing that, I made sure I checked my ticket on the way out.



"When I scanned my ticket it came up that it was me who had won. It was unreal! I couldn't believe it. I haven't slept since!"



When asked how he planned to spend his Keno fun money, the stoked bloke revealed it had come at the perfect time.



"I was planning on retiring this year, so I might be doing that early!" he declared.



"We were thinking of so it has definitely come at the right time for us!"



The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his Keno 10 Spot at Club Services Ipswich, 5A Lowry Street, North Ipswich.



Club Services Ipswich General Manager Greg Hurley said the win had created an electric atmosphere in the club.



"The whole club was buzzing last night when we found out there was a winner!" he exclaimed.



"It was fantastic to see fellow members be happy for another member.



"The last time we sold a major Keno prize was about 12 years ago when we sold a $250,000 winner.



"We've sold a few $10,000 winners but this is definitely the biggest win for us.



"We are so happy it has gone to a regular and an Ipswich local. It will be great for the local community too.



"We wish him all the best with his prize!"



In 2018, Keno crowned 16 millionaires and multi-millionaires who took home over $5 million - six of these millionaires were very happy Queenslanders.



Queenslanders win $26 million on average each month playing the Keno in pubs and clubs around the state.



Last year, Keno sold 34 million tickets to Queensland players and gave away almost $310 million in cash prizes, including 494 individual 7, 8, 9, and 10 Spot jackpot prizes.