Subscribe Today's Paper
WHAT A VIEW: The quaint home at 39 Wattle Grove boasts an absolute beachfront location and will go under the hammer.
Property

Slice of prime coastal property goes under the hammer

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
WAKING up with the ocean lapping at your feet will be the reality for the next owners of this slice of Yeppoon heaven where the block boundary is the high tide mark.

Nestled in a quiet street in Cooee Bay, this quaint home may be set on a small 400sq m sliver of land, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in location.

Principal at Ray White Yeppoon, Debbie Lodwick said opportunities like 39 Wattle Grove are scarce.

A gorgeous sun room looks out over Cooee Bay.
"This beach front precinct is tightly held, so opportunities to purchase are few,” she said.

"Sometimes we get a few homes like this come on the market in a row, but after that nothing.”

The six bedroom, three bathroom home is frozen in time with a classic interior from it's earlier days including floor-to-ceiling wood cladding, a spiral staircase and sun rooms.

But it is the absolute beach front location that has potential buyers flocking from around the region to get a glimpse of the home.

Debbie Lodwick is the Ray White Rockhampton real estate agent handling the Byfield property.
RECENT COOEE BAY SALES

  • 11 Elma St- $535,000
  • 77 Matthew Flinders Drive- $615,000
  • 13 Livingstone Lane- $910,000
  • 10 Matthew Flinders Drive- $390,000
  • 3 Cathne St- $325,000

Call Debbie Lodwick on 0418 792 864 for more info on 39 Wattle Grove.

Auction to be held on August 4, 10am on-site.

"We only listed the property ad last week and already had a good response with quite a number of people looking,” Debbie said.

"The home has been in the same family for years and now that the owner is moving onto the next stage of her life, she is ready to sell.”

Debbie said the home could be a perfect fit for a family with opportunities to rent or holiday let the downstairs area.

The quaint home at 39 Wattle Grove boasts an absolute beachfront location with an interior frozen in time and will go under the hammer in August.
"The house was raised many years ago and completely built in, so dual living is a major draw card,” she said.

The home will go under the hammer on August 4.

