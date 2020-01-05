Menu
KANGAROO VALLEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: RFS Crews work to put out spot fires on January 5, 2020 in Kangaroo Valley, Australia.
Slight reprieve for Victoria as conditions improve

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
5th Jan 2020 12:55 PM
ACROSS the country, and even overseas, people have watched helplessly as fires continue to ravage the Victorian state – but there is hope yet that a slight reprieve in weather conditions may be ahead.

The devastation has been catastrophic, with 110 confirmed homes lost, billions of animals burnt alive and 14 people killed since New Year’s Eve – six people are still missing.

Temperatures have remained above 40C over the past few days, with strong winds and widespread drought doing little to help alleviate 150 fires (64 of which are uncontained). Bureau of Meteorology’s David Crock said conditions had “definitely improved” since Saturday, with temperatures dropping to the mid 20s and some light rain and cooler conditions across a large part of the state.

“It’s most welcome but of course, there is a hell of a lot of fire around,” Mr Crock said.

“It’s not particularly heavy but it’s still welcome and will help clear up some smoke. It will move through to eastern Victoria over Sunday night and into Monday morning.”

