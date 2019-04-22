Slim chances of decent rain for Capricornia

As much as 50mm could fall in parts of Central Queensland on Wednesday.

As much as 50mm could fall in parts of Central Queensland on Wednesday. Bureau of Meteorology

LIGHT showers from the weekend are likely to continue until mid week according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While some parts received some modest falls, Adam Blazak from BoM said most of the weekend rain fell to the south.

"Over the last 24 hours or so there have been only a handful of millimetres,” he said.

"Gladstone picked up 8mm so far today (Sunday) on top of the one or two mm yesterday (Saturday).

"We might see increased shower activity this week, but there is still some uncertainty.”

Mr Blazak said Capricornia would likely see shower activity increase mid week based on an upper trough moving into the area that will combine with a "moist onshore flow”.

"At this stage it looks like Wednesday might be the best chance of seeing rain,” he said.

"After that there will be a significant reduction in shower activity.”

As for temperatures heading into the final stretch of April, Mr Blazak said it will be above average.

"Temperatures will be pretty standard for this time of year, with tops of 29 at this stage,” he said.

"We'll see minimums of 21 to 22 degrees, which is above the April average of around 18 or 19.”.