Steven Miles at Labour Day march
Politics

Slip of the tongue: Deputy Premier’s ScoMo ‘C-bomb’

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron & Madura McCormack
3rd May 2021 2:36 PM
Hundreds of people have erupted into a cheer after Steven Miles suffered a faux pas while speaking at Brisbane's Labour Day event.

The Deputy Premier had an accidental slip of the tongue and called Prime Minister Scott Morrison what sounded like a "c---".

"Scott Morrison's in town, he's holding $5000-a-seat fundraisers, think about that," Mr Miles said.

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles appears to drop a C-bomb at the Labour Day march. Picture: Liam Kidston
"Albo's (federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese) here with us at Labour Day while Scott Morrison's charging $5000 a head to have dinner with him.

"What a cun... contrast."

The crowd erupted into a cheer, before Mr Miles joked that Mr Albanese would be more careful with his words when he came to the stage.

Speaking at a press conference afterwards, Mr Miles said he had stuttered.

"I understand I might have stuttered while speaking earlier and some in the crowd might have misheard," he said.

 

Mr Miles reacts as the crowd cheers. Picture: Liam Kidston
"What I said I want to be very, very clear that I was using the word contrast, the word contrast.

"Whatever I think of the Prime Minister, I would never ever use… language like that so I want to be very clear contrast was the word I was using.

"I understand that was a slight stutter and people might have misheard me but it certainly wasn't my intention."

Asked about the crowd's boisterous reaction, Mr Miles said he couldn't speak for it.

"It was not my intention in any way, and I want to rule that out as clearly as I possibly can," he said.

 

 

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese reacts to Steven Miles's apparent C-bomb. Picture: Liam Kidston
Originally published as Slip of the tongue: Deputy Premier's ScoMo 'C-bomb'

