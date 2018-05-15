Slow and steady recovery fromCQ housing oversupply predicted

A CENTRAL Queensland builder isn't shocked by the latest building approval statistics released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics and Master Builders.

The statistics revealed Central Queensland is continuing to struggle with historically low building approvals.

The CQ builder, who preferred to not be named, said the issue stems from larger project builders.

"Project builders are doing 50-plus houses a year on the cheap,” they said.

"They are poor quality, and they are flooding the market with bad homes because they have the big buying power.

"They can haggle their subbies right down on price because they can provide them with volume of work.

"So most sub-contractors don't care because they are only thinking of the money they will get.

"The quicker they can get in and get out, the quicker they can get paid and move on.

"Quality just goes out the window.”

"Combined with the mining downturn over the past couple years

Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant believed a continued oversupply of housing, high unemployment and low population growth were all contributing to the problem here in CQ.

In response to the above allegations, Dennis said "even that has slowed right down”.

"They were mainly investment properties and people were jumping on those deals,” he said.

"It was happening three to four years ago at least and it built up and excess supply in the market.

"The oversupply that is in the market has come from those investment properties coming onto the market as rental properties.

Dennis said confidence is one of the big driving factors behind demand.

"If buyers don't have the confidence that they will make money on a house, they won't invest,” he said.

"We should see it improve soon, but it will be slow and steady.”