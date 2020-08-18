SLOW DOWN: 40kmh limit on the cards for problem road

A satellite map shows St Benedict's Catholic Primary School at Yeppoon and the nearby Pacific Heights Rd which is at the centre of safety concerns.

A 40kmh speed limit looks set to be introduced to a problem Capricorn Coast road after councillors went against a recommendation from shire officers.

In June, Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland made the issues facing those living in the vicinity of Pacific Heights Rd a priority, and with support from his fellow councillors, ordered a report be prepared in a bid to find solutions.

Residents were worried about the increased volume, and speed of, traffic on Pacific Heights Rd.

They had also expressed concerns about the lack of a footpath along the stretch, which is a direct link to St Benedict’s School.

What transpired at today’s monthly council meeting was a twist, but in a good way for concerned residents.

The council’s officers did not recommend reducing the speed limit on Pacific Heights Rd below 50kmh.

But ultimately councillors thought differently and after lengthy debate today, they resolved to push for the limit to be reduced to 40kmh from Roberts Rd to St Benedict’s School.

It is still a “push” because the Department of Transport and Main Roads has the final say and has to sign-off on it, the meeting heard.

Councillors also resolved today to seek to get additional speed signs erected along Pacific Heights Rd to remind motorists of any reduced limit.

Something that councillors had already agreed to introduce was a staged pedestrian crossing, including associated linemarking, within the section of Pacific Heights Rd in question.

Cr Glenda Mather, while making it clear she did not wish to question the expertise of council officers, said in this case “each councillor” thought the previous report that had been prepared was “insufficient”.

And so councillors opted to plot a different course forward, which would be music to the ears of residents who live in the vicinity of Pacific Heights Rd.

Previously, Livingstone had received a petition containing about 180 signatures of residents who wanted “these issues adequately addressed”.

