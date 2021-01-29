Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lakes Creek Rd.
Lakes Creek Rd.
News

Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that, due to asphalt surfacing work, there will be temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Road at Frenchmans Creek Bridge from Friday, January 29, to Friday, February 5.

The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Works will be undertaken from 6am to 6pm and motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions through the construction site.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

For information on the latest traffic conditions, call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.

lane closure tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman caught growing marijuana for partner in Gracemere home

        Premium Content Woman caught growing marijuana for partner in Gracemere home

        Crime She claimed the drug was for her partner who suffered a back condition.

        • 29th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        UPDATE: Officer undergoes surgery for serious slash injury

        Premium Content UPDATE: Officer undergoes surgery for serious slash injury

        News Police were responding to a disturbance in a suburban street

        Theodore, Moura, Mt Morgan get 20 tonnes of tailored support

        Premium Content Theodore, Moura, Mt Morgan get 20 tonnes of tailored support

        Community All your Centrelink, Medicare, Child Support and Veterans Affairs answers in one...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Trump trial must proceed

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.