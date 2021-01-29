Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that, due to asphalt surfacing work, there will be temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Road at Frenchmans Creek Bridge from Friday, January 29, to Friday, February 5.

The work is part of the Type 1 road train access to North Rockhampton abattoirs project.

Works will be undertaken from 6am to 6pm and motorists can expect minor traffic delays and speed restrictions through the construction site.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all road direction signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

For information on the latest traffic conditions, call the Traffic and Travel Information line on 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.