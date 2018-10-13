Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DIG DEEP: A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren Grocott after a horse accident.
DIG DEEP: A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren Grocott after a horse accident. Contributed
News

Slow recovery for young rider

Rachel Vercoe
by
12th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

IT'S every parents' worst nightmare.

Coffs Coast local Lauren Grocott, at only 13-years-old, was last week airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after falling off her horse at Dorrigo.

On Monday, news came from the family saying she opened both eyes and spoke softly. A promising start for the young girl.

The community have come together in the aftermath of the accident and a GoFundMe page has been created to support Lauren and her family with medical and rehabilitation costs.

"Lauren is a keen horse enthusiast and a brilliant little rider who loves to be with her horse and had just spent a week at a pony club camp with her mum and her horsie friends from the area," GoFundMe page creator April Harris wrote.

"The accident has left Lauren in the critical care unit at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

"She is a determined and strong young girl who is fighting hard."

The page started on Saturday, October 6 and in only three days raised more than $12,000.

Horseland Coffs Harbour has jumped behind the fundraiser and will hold a raffle from Monday until December 22 with a hamper prize pack up for grabs.

Visit goo.gl/PnRc7F

dorrigo horse lauren grocott recovery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    premium_icon 'Sick of police harassing him' so breached bail 15 times

    Crime 'That not only represents a snub to police; it's also a snub to the court.'

    • 13th Oct 2018 4:00 AM
    Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    premium_icon Gran narrowly avoids time in jail for holding drug proceeds

    Crime The money was linked to an interstate drug syndicate

    HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    premium_icon HOME GROWN: Neighbours share their love of dairy goats

    News The does are milked every morning and night, by hand or machines

    Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    premium_icon Sale of GKI development unleashes region's tourism potential

    Business Up to 1500 jobs for construction, then 300 ongoing operational jobs

    Local Partners