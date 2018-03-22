Slow run to the finish in Livingstone Shire by-election

LITTLE change has occurred overnight in the race to the finish line in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election, which is expected to be finalised by the end of the week.

Candidate Pat Eastwood still held a narrow lead - a mere 101 votes - with Alana Murray coming in a close second as at 2.20pm yesterday.

The election is still too close to call with postal votes slowly trickling in.

Alana Murray is running second in the hotly contested seat at the Livingstone Shire Council table Trish Bowman

It has been a long road to the finish line for frontrunner Pat Eastwood, who has nervously watched the tally change day by day since the March 17 poll.

Mr Eastwood said the wait was nail-bitingly close and he just couldn't call it or concede just yet.

"We're just waiting to see the end result, if percentages stay the same I may just creep over the line,” he said.

"This has been a very positive election with the candidates cooperating throughout the campaign.”

Eleven candidates ran for the seat at Livingstone Shire Council table left vacant by the resignation of former councillor Graham Scott.

If successful, Mr Eastwood said he would continue to run his surf school in a tapered back capacity and remain in his position as school chaplain as neither was a huge commitment.

"If the vote does in fact end up with me in the lead, I will have to take some time to become acquainted with Livingstone Council's protocols and procedures first and foremost,” he said.

"Because my other commitments are minimal, I have a lot of time to focus on the job of being a voice for community.

"I look forward to representing my community to the best of my ability.”

Electoral Commission Queensland results for Livingstone Shire by-election as at 2.20pm March 21: