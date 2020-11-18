‘Slow the flow’: CQ researcher’s fresh angle on water woes

SLOWING the flow of some of Australia’s key river systems, such as the Fitzroy River catchment, could help to deal with some of the nation’s big environmental and climatic concerns, a water expert says.

CQUniversity’s Dr Adam Rose launched a campaign this week aiming to change public perception about the importance of the water cycle, targeting families through a children’s story book illustrated by Indigenous artist Yvonne McDonald.

“I know it will take a long time to change the current narrative about our water issues in Australia, so it’s my intention to start with parents and children,” he said.

Although Dr Rose’s decided to share his research with young families first, his research could have significant implications for Australia’s environment, farming, and economy.

He said he believed forecast rain influenced by La Nina reinforced the idea that all was not lost for the climate and environment if the public’s focus shifted to the water cycle.

“Australia has quite literally been shaped by the cycle of flood, good times, drought, fire then flood again,” Dr Rose said.

“These cyclic weather patterns have existed for thousands of years. We only have to look at some of the adaptations that exist in our plants and animals to prove this.

“The first place we should start is with the water cycle. This will help build resilience in our environment and help us cope with the hard years.”

He said the answer to many of the country’s water problems could be found in ‘slowing the flow’.

By reducing the velocity of water, he said, more nutrients would soak into the soil on land, and less sediment would be carried into the ocean.

“Retaining water upstream in river systems, through contouring, revegetation, and specialised water storage areas, could reduce the amount of sediment that flows down the systems at times of flood,” Dr Rose said.

“Currently, up to a billion kilograms of sediment and nutrients flow out of rivers systems into the ocean, and in some parts of Queensland directly on to the Great Barrier Reef.

“Rather than sending the water and precious carbon to the reef at a rapid pace, we could be reaping the benefits of it staying longer in the upper reaches of the catchments.

“The faster water moves, the more sediment it can carry. To put it simply, we must slow the flow.”