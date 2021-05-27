‘Sl*t, wh***’: What allegedly led to fatal punch attack

A court has heard sad details of the two minutes that led to the death of tradie Brett Thomson outside a bar.

A court has heard sad details of the two minutes that led to the death of tradie Brett Thomson outside a bar.

A TRINITY Beach tradie was fatally punched outside a Cairns bar after he allegedly called a man's sister a "sl*t" and "wh***" a court has heard.

Brett Thomson, 32, died in Cairns Hospital four days after he was allegedly punched by apprentice electrician Timothy John England, 21, outside the Pier Bar on July 5, 2019.

Trinity Park man Mr England has pleaded not guilty to unlawful striking causing death with his trial commencing in the Cairns Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Timothy England (centre) leaves the Cairns Supreme Court with his partner, family supporters and lawyer Bebe Mellick after the first day of his trial for the unlawful striking causing death of Brett Thomson. Picture: Brendan Radke



During his opening submissions Crown prosecutor Nigel Rees told the court Mr England's sister heard Mr Thomson say the derogatory words "in her direction" shortly after the two groups had left the bar just before 11pm.

He said Mr Thomson was heavily intoxicated, having been partying for two days straight prior to the incident.

"(He) was very intoxicated, so much so (his friends) were worried he was going to be asked to leave (the bar)," he said.

The court heard he was also later found to have traces of cocaine in his system.

Mother of Brett Thomson, Nikki Thomson leaves the Cairns Supreme Court after the first day of the trial. Picture: Brendan Radke

Mr Rees said two CCTV videos would be played to the court, capturing the interactions between the two groups which lasted less than 90 seconds.

One of Mr England's friends allegedly said to Mr Thomson: "don't say that s*** to my mate's sister".

Mr Rees told the court Mr Thomson allegedly punched that friend, who returned suit, before Mr England "seems to push (his friend) out of the way" and punch Mr Thomson to the side of the head.

"You see Mr England strike the deceased and the deceased fall to the ground," Mr Rees said.

Alleged punch death assault victim Brett Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"That punch, the Crown say, ultimately killed the deceased."

The court heard Mr England and his group had been out celebrating his 20th birthday, also at the Pier, and left the venue less than 20 seconds after Mr Thomson and one of his friends.

Mr Rees said among the witnesses would be a chef who was sitting on the stairs when the altercation broke out who allegedly heard Mr Thomson apologise for the obscenities prior to him throwing the first punch.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Originally published as 'Sl*t, wh***': What allegedly led to fatal Pier Bar punch attack