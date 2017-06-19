Small business sends SOS message to our MPs

AS the dust settles on the State Budget, Central Queensland's small business owners have a message for our elected representatives.

The economy needs an injection of job-creating cash right now.

The word from behind the cash registers is that the retail barometer is swinging dangerously close to the survival line for many operators.

Rockhampton Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said the region had received a good share of Budget funding but he wondered if it was enough to move the dial for struggling businesses.

"I'm hoping that this cash splash results in new employment for the region, or at a minimum, greater levels of work or hours for existing contractors throughout Capricornia, as soon as possible,” he said.

"Quite often, based on timing for project commencements and the actual distribution of funding, any excitement around the potential for new employment, is often defrayed by the issue of when the money is available and whom will receive it.

He questioned the "relatively small 4%” ($7.9 million) portion of the $200m announced for the Capricorn Correctional Centre expansion some eight months ago

"He expectation of the (100) construction jobs (let alone the ongoing jobs) will clearly not eventuate until 2018-2019, when hopefully the significant portion of the required funds are injected into the region,” he said.

He said the reality was small business was trying to survive - let alone grow - in an economy where there was no discretionary funds in households.

"Many of our small businesses first need the local economy to pick up, via the commencement of larger projects across the region, before they have the market to sell to,” he said.

"This would be the case for most retail shops, food outlets and businesses that rely on consumer discretionary spending - which is the large slice of the small business market.

"Small businesses often differentiate themselves via their service quality. Their prices may not be as competitive as larger, more generic brands. Accordingly, when times are tough many consumers will look for the cheaper options as opposed to paying for service.”

He urged State and/or Federal government to assist "our economy” by streamlining processes for sign off and approval of major developments and projects.

Three major projects awaiting funding or final approval that would assist the economy are the $16b Carmichael coal mine near Clermont, the $300m Rookwood Weir 50km west of Rockhampton and the $60m South Rockhampton levee.