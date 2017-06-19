26°
News

Small business sends SOS message to our MPs

Frazer Pearce | 19th Jun 2017 6:14 AM
Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser.
Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser. Tamara MacKenzie ROK141016cbafra

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS the dust settles on the State Budget, Central Queensland's small business owners have a message for our elected representatives.

The economy needs an injection of job-creating cash right now.

The word from behind the cash registers is that the retail barometer is swinging dangerously close to the survival line for many operators.

Rockhampton Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said the region had received a good share of Budget funding but he wondered if it was enough to move the dial for struggling businesses.

"I'm hoping that this cash splash results in new employment for the region, or at a minimum, greater levels of work or hours for existing contractors throughout Capricornia, as soon as possible,” he said.

"Quite often, based on timing for project commencements and the actual distribution of funding, any excitement around the potential for new employment, is often defrayed by the issue of when the money is available and whom will receive it.

He questioned the "relatively small 4%” ($7.9 million) portion of the $200m announced for the Capricorn Correctional Centre expansion some eight months ago

"He expectation of the (100) construction jobs (let alone the ongoing jobs) will clearly not eventuate until 2018-2019, when hopefully the significant portion of the required funds are injected into the region,” he said.

He said the reality was small business was trying to survive - let alone grow - in an economy where there was no discretionary funds in households.

"Many of our small businesses first need the local economy to pick up, via the commencement of larger projects across the region, before they have the market to sell to,” he said.

"This would be the case for most retail shops, food outlets and businesses that rely on consumer discretionary spending - which is the large slice of the small business market.

"Small businesses often differentiate themselves via their service quality. Their prices may not be as competitive as larger, more generic brands. Accordingly, when times are tough many consumers will look for the cheaper options as opposed to paying for service.”

He urged State and/or Federal government to assist "our economy” by streamlining processes for sign off and approval of major developments and projects.

Three major projects awaiting funding or final approval that would assist the economy are the $16b Carmichael coal mine near Clermont, the $300m Rookwood Weir 50km west of Rockhampton and the $60m South Rockhampton levee.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chamber of commerce industry jobs rockhampton

Just In

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Two big levee questions still to be answered

Two big levee questions still to be answered

Support emerges but residents are still unclear about two things

Leonie thrives despite decade of extreme health lows

Leonie Moore survived breast cancer.

Experts say 13% of cancer deaths can be prevented

More government millions flowing this way

Three new waterslides for Rockhampton were funded under the first round of Works for Queensland program.

Jobs in focus with $16 million in grants

Breaking: Monster drug-cash bust in CQ bushland

Methamphetamine

Accused to face court this morning

Local Partners

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda Hock sat down with The Morning Bulletin to discuss turning green, finding love on stage and taking on her toughest role.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

$450K boost for stunning Mt Archer peak makeover

View of Rockhamton from Mount Archer.

Mount Archer's untapped potential is about to be unleashed

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

Alyssa Milano ‘millions in debt’

THE Charmed star has filed a $US10 million lawsuit, accusing her ex-business manager of causing her to spiral into financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

'Breastfeeding in public illegal' says TV Yummy Mummy

Yummy Mummies Maria DiGeronimo, Lorinska Merrington, Jane Scandizzo and Rachel Watts.

“Breastfeeding in public is illegal. You just don’t do it.”

'King' Judah safe from The Voice's double elimination

Judah Kelly performs a Sam Smith hit on The Voice.

Laidley singer nails Sam Smith ballad in his best performance yet.

60 Minutes to release secret Princess Diana tapes

The beloved ‘people’s princess’ remains a subject of fascination.

Infidelity, self-harm and depression inside a fairytale marriage

Why Karl Stefanovic disappeared from Today

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

It was the disappearance that had TV audiences scratching heads

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $415,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

An Inspection is a MUST!

43 Burke and Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Wonderful views and private in location what more could you want? This modern home offers 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts an...

Brick Beauty!

154 Hinchliff Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

This low maintenance brick beauty is sure to impress, featuring 3 bedrooms serviced by 1 bathroom and spacious open plan living. Situated on a fenced 860m2...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $585,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Norman Gardens Favourite!

1 Alyssa Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Norman Gardens is where you'll find this tidy brick home suitable for the savvy investor, first home buyer or growing family.

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

'Monstrous' amount of people leaving CQ

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella Photo Contributed

3,500 reasons why we need a big project

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!