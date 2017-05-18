Small business wish list for Turnbull government

Small business wishlist: Three small business owners suggest things Turnbull government can do for the Rockhampton region.

SMALL business owners gathered in Rockhampton today offering suggestions about ways the Turnbull government could help make their lives easier.

Presented by the Rockhampton Regional Council as part of the Small Business Week events program, the 2017 Business Forum drew an audience of almost 60 guests seeking information to improve their small businesses.

With the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visiting the city, it was an ideal opportunity for some of the business owners to share their thoughts on ways the government could improve conditions to allow their businesses to flourish.

Evans Edwards and Associates principal, Tony Edwards gave several thoughtful suggestions for ways to boost the region.

EVANS EDWARDS: Principal Tony Edwards Leighton Smith

"I think providing much better infrastructure for Rockhampton and Central Queensland in particular would be of great benefit,” Mr Edwards said.

"As would reducing the red tape. There's just far too much red tape in government organisations particularly the tax office, APRA, ASIC, it just is a continual hindrance to businesses of all size, small businesses as well as large businesses.

"I think there needs to be a great movement of public servants out of the capital cities and Canberra, out into the regions where they can see what's happening in the real world and can mix with people in the real world, I think that would assist the administration of our country a great deal.”

Steer Environment Consulting director Phil Steer said although it was important for the government to simplify the tax system and provide tax breaks for small business, things would be easier if the government stream lined environmental legislation.

STEER: Director Phil Steer Leighton Smith

He said the change of pace in industry in relation to environmental law made it difficult to keep up with legislation and remain meaningful

"I think it's a fine balance, we probably need legislation to be broader and more generic,” Mr Steer said.

"I know that is generally happening...to have that flexibility for people with new ideas and new ways of doing things, to be able to come in and show they are achieving outcomes and not having to be constrained by prescribed requirements of legislation.”

Profit Ability Virtual Assistance director Kylie Ufer provides personal assistance for small businesses and urged the Turnbull government to boost training opportunities for her clients.

PROFIT ABILITY: Director Kylie Ufer Leighton Smith

"A lot of our clients need training with the MyGov platform, so if the Federal Government could really consider how they can train small businesses using and taking advantage of the MyGov platform, that would be fantastic,” she said.

The Wishlist: