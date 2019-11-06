Menu
Optus employees L-R: Chief Executive Officer Allen Lew, Vice President Retail and Channel Sales Maurice McCarthy, Managing Director Marketing and Revenue Matt Williams, Head of Regional and Sales Execution Marcus Grimes and Vice President Regulatory and Public Affairs
Small businesses get helping hand from Optus zone launch

Steph Allen
6th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
OPTUS chief executive Allen Lew has revealed a new mobile site will be built at Bungundarra before the end of the year as part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program.

This is the latest CQ site, on top of Optus’ eight launched across Rockhampton in the last three years.

Mr Lew also revealed 220 new small business zones in stores across Australia, each led by an Apple-trained small business specialist, as well as news that Rockhampton will be part of the company’s upcoming 5G network.

Optus Chief Executive Officer Allen Lew
The move has been highlighted by the communication company as one that will support small businesses to improve their operations, growth and profitability by better harnessing the power of Apple devices, to run businesses “more effectively”.

“More than two million small businesses underpin the Australian economy – a third of those are in regional Australia,” Mr Lew said.

“It is in the national interest to help small businesses adopt and master technology to run the best business possible.

“Small business operators make their technology choices just like individual consumers, but the reality is that they have very different needs to you or I.

“Simply buying a device off the shelf, charging it up and switching it on won’t help a small business unlock its full potential.”

Mr Lew said Optus was willing to help small business customers unlock the full potential of their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and apps so they can easily quote on a job, improve cash flow with simple invoicing, allocate tasks on the go or take immediate payment when work is complete.

