Small community with big heart opens hub for residents

GREEN LIGHT: Tam Waters and Ann Scott share the happy moment when the girls got their approval to open.

GREEN LIGHT: Tam Waters and Ann Scott share the happy moment when the girls got their approval to open.

THE community working together has been captured beautifully at Keppel Sands by an amazing group of ladies with the opening of the Keppel Sands Ko-Op.

The multifaceted business was the brainchild of Tam Waters who has brought the little community together in one central position.

Fellow coordinator Ann Scott said the ladies who organise Krabtastic came together and agreed they needed to do something to create a central meeting point and gathering place in the small community of Keppel Sands. They saw a gap in the market and were determined to fill it.

This active group of women are bringing the community together.

"Our community is very small, a lot of people have holiday homes here but spend little time here so on a good week, we are lucky to have just over 200 residents,” Ms Scott said.

"We didn't have a central meeting area other than the hotel, the post office and the little grocery store.

"We talked about doing something together to create a special place where people could come together over a cuppa and the Ko-Op was born.

A happy customer trying the new Mango Mash drink.

"We want to involve the community and foster a community togetherness ethos, and after just 12 weeks of operation, we are already achieving our goals.

"We have created a place to meet up with friends where there is no need to hurry off, you can take your time to enjoy a cuppa, a snack, a meal or even just a nice cold glass of water if you like.”

Ms Scott said the ladies help and support each other to ensure the longevity of the new community-based business.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the space to catch up.

"We have magazines, newspapers and board games in the main dining area where people both young and not so young are encouraged to come along and spend some quality time with friends,” she said.

"At the front of the business we have the Ko-Op Kitchen which operates from Thursday to Sunday offering simple fresh meals, snacks and delicious coffee and cake.

"Out the back we have a hairdresser, a reiki healing service, and a tarot reader.

"During the holidays we offer arts and craft workshops for the children and already have groups of all ages dropping in to enjoy some social time with board games or just good old-fashioned conversation.”