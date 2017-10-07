Small CQ town school defies the odds

THE numbers all add up to success in Bryce Morrice's classroom of budding Einsteins.

The Caves School teacher's year 3/4 maths class has just defied the odds to win first place in the Matific Mathematics Competition across Queensland.

Mr Morrice said it was all about engaging the children and pushing them to keep improving.

And that's a lot easier these days with technology.

"You needed to use either an iPad or computer and being in such a rural school, we at first had a bit of trouble with that,” Mr Morrice said yesterday during a break.

"There was a lot of shuffling around and making things work but with a bit of perseverance and contact with our tech team, we finally got it all sorted in the end.”

Mr Morrice said the competition involved interactive activities rather than questions and answers.

The maths problems became more difficult with more steps as the students tackled advanced dividing fractions.

"It would bring a complex pattern or something up and it was a lot of problem solving,” he said.

"You had to be on the machine looking at dragging the shapes around, trying to work it all out really interactively.”

Mr Morrice said the competition pushed the children to learn new things.

The students were motivated by checking where they sat on the leader board.

One of the Year 4 students, Aeryon Schuh went above and beyond throughout the experience.

Aeryon completed Year 3 and 4 work before going on to tackle grade 5 and 6 maths problems.

She placed 4th individually for her grade within the competition.

The school's massive win is the latest in a string of successes.

"We've been doing pretty well this year, the P&C won an award and then we got our Captain Underpants with the Today Show and this came a couple of weeks after that,” Mr Morrice said.