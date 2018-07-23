Small CQ town shows its big heart with $5k raised for cancer

CHARITY DAY: Mount Morgan and Colts Rugby Union teams recently battled it out for a special cause in the historic mining town.

CHARITY DAY: Mount Morgan and Colts Rugby Union teams recently battled it out for a special cause in the historic mining town. Postcard Perfect Photography

THE Mount Morgan community has shown their generosity after raising $5000 at a recent charity fundraiser.

The 2018 Charity Day was held by the Mount Morgan Rugby Union Club which was dedicated to raising money for Cancer Council Queensland.

Mt Morgan Rugby Union Club president Wayne Alden invited media to attend to find out more about the club's fundraising efforts.

The fundraiser's stand out feature was a special pink jersey (worn by the Mt Morgan Rugby Club on the day) which was auctioned.

"Raising more than $3000, the jersey auction really was the key to the day, so I must thank the businesses whose support meant that one hundred per cent of the auction proceeds went to Cancer Council Queensland,” he said.

Cancer Council Queensland's Senior Regional Coordinator Angela Ryan visited Mt Morgan on Saturday for the club's home game to thank everyone involved.

"Cancer has a devastating impact on so many lives; it pervades every part of our society, so we considered it a great privilege and honour to be able to raise money for Cancer Council Queensland,” he said.

"Our hard work really paid off, as the day was more successful than any of us realistically believed it could be - the generosity of the Mt Morgan community and the Rugby community was truly incredible.

"Craig and Julie Friend at Craig Friend Contracting Plasterers were our major sponsors and without them this day would not have happened.”

The fundraiser was supported by Mount Morgan businesses such as Mane Street Hair Studio and Postcard Perfect Photography.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillian commended Mt Morgan Rugby Union Club's support.

"Through community fundraising efforts such as these, we can continue to invest in lifesaving cancer research, prevention programs and patient support services,” she said.

"Around 1210 people in the Central Queensland region are diagnosed with cancer each year.”

The 2018 Charity Day was held in support of Cancer Council Queensland's Do It For Cancer fundraising campaign, which encourages participants to raise vital funds.

More information about Do It For Cancer is available at https://www.doitforcancer.com.au and more information on Cancer Council Queensland's research, prevention and support services can be found via cancerqld.org.au or 13 11 20.