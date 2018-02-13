Small CQ town still on a high after big day of league

BIG GUNS: Brisbane Broncos players Tevita Pangai Jnr and James Roberts (right) at the junior coaching clinic held as part of the rugby league day at Theodore.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Theodore community is still buzzing after hosting a fantastic day of footy headlined by iconic NRL club, the Brisbane Broncos.

About 2500 people flocked to the small Central Queensland town to enjoy Saturday's action-packed program, which culminated in an entertaining trial match between the Broncos and Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

The Theodore Sport and Recreation Association was the driving force behind the event, and secretary/ treasurer Fiona MacDiarmid said it was a huge success and a boon for the town.

"The crowd was fantastic and it was a great day of rugby league,” she said.

"Everything ran smoothly and we can't thank major sponsors Nu-Tank enough for their support.

"We'd love to do it again because it was such a great event for our community.”

The day kicked off with a coaching clinic, where about 150 juniors got to work on their skills with Broncos' stars including try-scoring sensation James Roberts and the Capras' own NRL star, Dave Taylor.

Spectators were then treated to a showcase of local talent with Emerald Brothers and Biloela Panthers going head-to-head in the under-15 and under-17 age groups.

Brothers took the honours in both games, before the Theodore Roosters reigned supreme against the Woorabinda Warriors in the senior men's showdown.

The Central Highlands rep team then took the field in the curtain raiser against the Capras under-20s, who will play in the inaugural Hastings Deering Colts competition this year.

The Capras ran out 30-10 winners and co-coach Damien Seibold was pleased with the team's performance.

"It was a really good hit-out and I'm happy with where we're at,” he said.

"Our fitness was good. We finished each quarter strongly and it did appear the game was opening up and opportunities were presenting themselves.

"We played really well but the biggest positive is knowing that there's a lot we can improve on before Round 1.”

In the main game, the young Broncos side ran out 16-6 winners against a courageous Capras outfit that included 13 debutants.

Chanel Seigafo was the Capras' best but new recruits Jerry Key, Connor Broadhurst and Dave Cowhan were also solid in their first outing.

The Capras came through the clash unscathed but the news was not so good for the Broncos, who lost English import Andre Savelio to a serious knee injury in the 14th minute.