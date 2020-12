Firies have responded to a small garden fire at Northside Plaza. Picture: file photo

FIRE crews are currently on the scene of a small garden fire which broke out at Northside Plaza at Berserker.

It is understood security guards were able to extinguish the flames around 2.20pm, prior to the arrival of emergency services.

No injuries are believed to have been sustained during the incident.

It is unclear whether the fire is believed to be suspicious.

Police are also in attendance.

More to come.