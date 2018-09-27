'Small fry' bowls club in running for top award again

HUGE HONOUR: Rockhampton Bowls Club chairman Peter Tyler, secretary Bernie Gottke and greens manager Jeff Slater are all smiles knowing the club is in the running for Bowls Australia's Club of the Year award for the second year in a row.

LAWN BOWLS: Rockhampton Bowls Club is for the second year in a row in the running for Bowls Australia's coveted Club of the Year award.

Rockhampton is one of just two clubs from the 1860 across the country in contention for the coveted title.

It was runner-up to Victoria's Torquay Bowls Club last year and members have their fingers crossed in the countdown to the big announcement at the Hall of Fame Awards night on the Gold Coast on October 25.

RBC chairman Peter Tyler OAM said it was an honour for the 105-year-old club to again be a finalist for the national award.

"It's overwhelming really,” he said.

"You never hear of a regional club getting this honour twice. There are a lot of big clubs around and we're only small fry in comparison.

"This is a real endorsement that we are doing good things and heading in the right direction.

"It's a combination of people working very hard to make the club successful and not being afraid to do things that are different.”

Tyler said the club not only played traditional bowls but had keenly embraced Jack Attack, a fun and fast-paced game which appeals to the barefoot bowler and the experienced bowler alike.

It also offers twilight bowls every second Thursday night, which allows working people and school students the chance to hit the greens.

Rockhampton was also selected to host the regional rounds of the Bowls Premier League Cup 2018 after successfully hosting the event in 2017.

Tyler said Rockhampton was a progressive club that was looking to make lawn bowls the sport of choice for people of all ages, not just retirees.

"As a club run solely by volunteers, it is important to ensure we have our corporate governance and business model working well,” he said.

"It is also important that management looks after the needs of our bowlers while at the same time maintaining and updating our facilities.

"This year, with the aid of a grant, we were able to install a lift to improve access to the two upper levels of the club for our older members and guests and those with mobility issues.”

Tyler and club secretary Bernie Gottke will attend the awards night and are hoping the recent form holds true.

"Last year we took on Torquay, which ended up winning the title,” Tyler said.

"They came second the year before they won so hopefully the same principle applies for us.

"We're excited to be there and we'll see how it goes.”