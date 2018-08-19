Small quarry plan to boost grazier's income

A KABRA grazier has applied to establish a small-scale granite quarry on his property, in a bid to diversify his income.

John McEvoy has submitted a development application with Rockhampton Regional Council to extract granite from his property alongside grazing operations.

Mr McEvoy, whose family have owned the land for close to a century, said the quarry would supplement the income from 200-head of cattle he also runs on the land.

It will be a small business, extracting at most 20,000 tonne of material annually.

In comparison, large scale quarries would be extracting 100,000 tonne and over.

The quarry, proposed for land on Moonmera Rd, would have a 4ha footprint.

A new vehicle access is proposed along Moonmera Rd to service the pit in the south-west corner of the property.

The application lodged with council states initial operations will include clearing vegetation and stockpiling topsoil.

Diggers and excavators will be used to extract material, which will then be screened using mobile or fixed crushed and screening plant.

Proposed hours are Monday to Saturday from 6am to 6pm.

The application is being considered by council.