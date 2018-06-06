Small Rocky college proves strength with national nomination

RGGS principal Christine Hill with students L-R Lily Geary and Phoebe Heilig. RGGS is a finalist in the Australian Education Awards for Regional School of the year.

RGGS principal Christine Hill with students L-R Lily Geary and Phoebe Heilig. RGGS is a finalist in the Australian Education Awards for Regional School of the year. Chris Ison ROK050618crggs2

THEY may be small but principal Christine Hill says they are mighty.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School is proving you don't have to be a big school to be good at what you do, claiming a spot in the finals for Regional School of the Year.

The inaugural awards, run by the Australian Educator magazine, short-listed eight schools from around Australia for the regional category, which will be announced in Sydney on August 17.

The award is open to all schools in Australia located outside major capital cities and looks at criteria such as the standards of teaching, commitment to innovation, and curriculum delivery.

Mrs Hill said it was exciting for the school to be linked into the mind-space that regional learning is quality.

"The notion that even in Rockhampton that you have to go to Brisbane or that you have to go to a school with lots of facilities and assets to get a quality education is not true,” Mrs Hill said.

"That's not where the education is, it's in the quality of what's happening with the child.”

MIGHTY EFFORT: RGGS principal Christine Hill with students Lily Geary and Phoebe Heilig. RGGS is a finalist in the Australian Education Awards for Regional School of the year. Chris Ison ROK050618crggs1

During her three years as principal, Mrs Hill said she had watch the school go from strength to strength and she was excited to share the developments with other schools at the awards.

"We have to put together a presentation about some of our programs,” she said.

"The criteria is around things like the academic outcomes of the school, and we are very happy with the fact that last year we were in the top 10 OP in Queensland and that 100 per cent of our graduates were accepted into uni if they applied.

"Around 65 per cent of our graduates from last year who went to uni are also doing health and science-based degrees, which is a very high number and bucks the trend of 'why don't women want to go into the science field' so that is really powerful for us.”

Mrs Hill said at the end of the day it was about recognising the work that teachers and staff put into the school.

"It's about the notion that you don't have to be a big school to be good at what you do,” she said.

"I think it is the attention and individual care to detail that we can give to girls, and basically that's why the girls here leave and do an amazing array of things.”