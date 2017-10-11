Small space no barrier to a blooming good garden

Brian and Sharyn Roberts won the Best Flower Garden and were runners up in the Best Home on Town Water categories of the Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017 Spring Garden Spectacular.

WE ALL know from little things, big things grow.

And the garden Brian and Sharyn Roberts have built around their Rockhampton unit is no different, blooming to life from some "bits and pieces” around the small yard.

Having limited space has been no barrier to Brian, with his creative plantings scoring the couple Best Flower Garden and runner up in the Best Home On Town Water category of Rockhampton Regional Council's Spring Garden Spectacular.

IN BLOOM: Brian and Sharyn Roberts won the Best Flower Garden and were runners up in the Best Home on Town Water categories of the Rockhampton Regional Council's 2017 Spring Garden Spectacular. Contributed

It's not the first time they've entered the competition, but each year they've taken on the judge's feedback and used it to improve the garden.

Brian and Sharyn's garden started to grow about five years ago, when the couple moved into their unit.

Although he had always been interested in gardening and had grown up watching his father's dedication to his veggie patch, Brian said it wasn't until they settled in the house where he would "spend the rest of his days” that he really started to make it a daily habit.

It's therapy for Brian, who said he would often sit in the patio and look around, planning how the garden could continue to evolve.

From planting a few colourful flowers, like hearty petunias, Brian's garden grew to include a makeshift orchid hothouse off the car port, vertical gardens and welcoming flower plantings around the small entryway, making an inviting space for any visitor.

Brian also scours second-hand stores, searching for any little items which can add some charm to the garden or be used as a planter, like the old bicycles now adorned with flowers in the front and back yards.

He said a small space, even as little as a balcony, needn't stifle creativity, with vertical gardens and pot plants making any area cosy.

Most of all, Brian said it was important to remember that gardening was a process.

"It's all trial and error,” he said.

"You make a mistake, you dig it out and start again.”

Brian's orchids are his favourite flowers and he's learnt to treat them right through tips from local sellers.

Of course, the thing that's most important for Brian when it comes to his garden is having fun.

"If you don't enjoy it, it's not worth it,” he said.

BRIAN'S TOP TIPS