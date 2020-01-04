Small town hit with 135 per cent jump in drug crime

In the past two weeks Dysart Police have executed two search warrants, arresting three people, and are investigating a further break-in, Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said. Photo: Zizi Averill

DRUG offences in a small Central Queensland mining town have reached an 18-year-high.

Police figures reveal Dysart had a 135 per cent increase in drug crime from January to November last year, with 54 recorded offences.

Over the same time, the number of unlawful entries in Dysart almost doubled, from 14 offences for all of 2018 to 24 break-ins to November last year, Queensland Crime Statistics showed.

In the past two weeks Dysart police cracked down on drug and property crime, executing two search warrants and arresting three men.

Isaac Regional Council division two councillor Nick Wheeler said the rise in crime was a disappointing trend for his community.

"It's hard to understand why people ever do it, based on the consequences of it - and I'm not talking about getting caught." Cr Wheeler said.

"Drugs mess up your mind so much."

Yesterday, officers from Moranbah Criminal Investigation Branch searched a Garnham Dr address, Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said. After allegedly locating stolen property, police arrested two Dysart men.

A 53-year-old man was charged with entering premises and committing an indictable offence by break. He was granted bail to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on February 5.

A 32-year-old manwas refused bail and transported to Mackay watch-houseto appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on January 3. He was also charged with entering premises and committing an indictable offence by break.

It was the second police raid in Dysart in less than 10 days.

A Christmas Eve raid of a Gerrard St address uncovered vehicle registration plates police allege were either stolen or suspected of being stolen, and a small quantity of methylamphetmine, Const Schmidt said.

After a week-long search a 30-year-old Dysart man was arrested on New Year's Eve. He was later released on a bail undertaking and is due to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court on January 21, changed with stealing, possessing tainted property, possessing property suspected of being stolen and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police are also investigating a reported break and enter in which copper wiring was stolen from a locked shipping container on Dysart Bypass Rd.

Const Schmidt said the intruders appeared to break into the industrial yard by cutting the fence and damaging the lock sometime between December 20 and January 2.

He reminded residents to remain vigilant and ensure their houses and vehicles were secured to deter property offenders in the area.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 13 14 44 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1902560613, QP1902589141, QP2000009844