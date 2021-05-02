Smaller yarding doesn’t dampen buyers’ spirits

Monty Wilson, Elders, with 70 No 0 Brahman Heifers which topped at 395c/kg. Picture: Contributed

Monty Wilson, Elders, with 70 No 0 Brahman Heifers which topped at 395c/kg. Picture: Contributed

A smaller yarding at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday didn’t dampen buyers’ spirits with high bids for quality cattle.

More than 2280 went under the hammer from as far west as Clermont.

TopX Gracemere Brad Mulvihill said better pens were rewarded with the high rates of the previous week.

“Slaughter cattle went well at about five cents dearer, but the real highlight were feeder heifers,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“Due to the lack of numbers, a lot of females are going into domestic feedlots and they are willing to pay for them.”

Feeder steers were up to 10c dearer on previous weeks with a top price of 437c/kg, averaging between 409–413c/kg.

The better presented grown steers sold to 354c/kg, and averaged 353c/kg, to a strong panel of processors.

Yearling steers under 280kg averaged 476c to 490c/kg to restockers.

Medium and heavy pens averaged from 405–428c/kg, with a top of 467c/kg.

Yearling heifers eased due to a decrease in quality and averaged from 410c to 426c/kg.

T and J Holland from Wycarbah sold a good quality pen of Droughtmaster steers for 416c/kg to weigh 430kg and return $1793 a head.

A pen of Droughtmaster cross steers from the Faine family, Gogango, were snapped up at 432c/kg to weigh 356kg and return $1541/head.

A line of young Santa Euro cross steers, averaging 235kg from Spelta Grazing, Gogango, topped the market at 640c/kg to return $1508 each.

Highlights from weaner steers offering included a line from Brangus from D and T Muscat, Dows Creek, being knocked down for 626c/kg, weighing 256kg to return $1607/head.

G and J Vella and Family from Marlborough sold a run of 198 steers to top 466.2c/kg, averaging 333kg and returning $1555/head.

Brangus steers weighing 264kg from T and K Burns, Cawarral, sold for 592c/kg and returned $1563 each.

Mr Mulvihill said the ongoing dry conditions in Central Queensland meant a lot of the local cattle had been sold beyond the regional area.

“While there is plenty of grass in the paddocks, there is a lot of empty dams,” he said.

“Local cattle are still being offered, but not a lot are staying in the area.

“Feedlots and processors have been active.”

Cow prices started below last week but recovered for the better presented lines and eventually averaged well above for the heavy, finished lines.

Calves topped at 655c/kg for the best pens of steers with vealers in the 200–280kg selling at a top of 642c/kg to average 568c/kg.

Offerings under 200kg reached 651c/kg.

Vealer heifers sold to a top of 505c/kg top to restockers, averaging 473c/kg.

Heavy, four score cows improved to average 299c/kg with a 310c/kg top.

Heavy bulls averaged 310c/kg with sales to 325c/kg.

Cows and calves sold from $1970 to $2420/unit.

A highlight from the female offering were a pen of eight Brahman heifers from John Murphy, weighing 360kg and selling for 390c/kg, up almost 20 cents from the previous week.

R and J Jacobsen from Kunwarara sold Brangus cows for 314c/kg, weighing 418kg to return $1315/head, while Droughtmaster cross cows from Dr Matthews, Kalapa, sold for 290c/kg, weighing 645kg and returning $1870/head.

Wotonga Grazing from Nebo sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 293c/kg, weighing 586kg and returning $1720/head.

The inaugural AAM and RLX Replacement Heifer Sale will be held at CQLX and online at Stocklive during Beef Australia 2021 on Monday from 2pm.

With more than 1000 heifers nominated, the sale will showcase some of the best commercial genetics in Australia.

All nomination fees will be donated to rescue flight services across the country.

Anyone unable to make it to CQLX can participate at www.stocklive.com.au.