‘Smart’ decision for Rockhampton entrepreneurs

STARTING your own business can be an overwhelming task, but with the expert words of Eliza Hattin, that need not be the case.

Ms Hattin has harnessed her years of experience as a business and life coach, motivational speaker and is herself an entrepreneur.

Following Rockhampton Regional Council’s Digital Readiness Strategy, Ms Hattin took position as business manager of SmartHub in 2016.

The hub was established as a way of recognising the start-up businesses of Rockhampton and to provide support and assistance to start-ups, entrepreneurs and small business owners. Since then, the hub has taken steps to develop more government-funded programs.

“We’ve worked really had over the past three years to establish this space and incorporate all the different elements a person in business will need to succeed,” she said.

The latest addition, Turbo Traction Lab, granted 12 entrepreneurs the chance to win a free 80-day program valued at $160,000.

Successful tech entrepreneur Bevan Slattery funded the program in hopes of inspiring others to take the chance on their own ideas.

“Our vision is to be the home for people in business and entrepreneurs. We’ve designed an in-depth approach for people who are seriously interested in building a business to an international market,” Ms Hattin said.

What sets them apart from similar programs, Mr Hattin said, was their ability to source experts from around Australia who specialise in all the different aspects of building a modern business.

Attendees have accessed professionals in the areas of marketing, online sales and software specialists.

“We really deliver a practical approach. A lot of similar companies take equity in the company and then help them grow. Instead, we give people free access to this program, our mentors and hands-on help,” she said.

“I love seeing people take an idea, apply the creativity and work and then create success for themselves.”

The SmartHub is based in Customs House on Quay Street, Rockhampton.