Smart ear tag launched at Beef, interest already from overseas

Lewis Frost with the Ceres tag which was launched at Beef Australia.

Beef Australia is the iconic expo to launch new agricultural technologies and among the innovative and unique products on display this year is Ceres Tag.

The animal monitoring technology is a smart ear tag which connects direct to satellite and monitors all aspects of animal behaviour, health and welfare, sharing the data on your chosen software platform.

The tag can run for more than 10 years without a battery change and is easily applied using a specialised gun.

Ceres Tag Chief Operating Officer Lewis Frost spoke about the new product at the Ken Coombe Tech Yards Rabobank Stage at the Great Product Launch.

The idea was that of co-founders David and Melita Smith who were look to introduce new technology on their farm.

They came up with the idea of the direct to satellite smart ear tag which stayed with the animal on its journey, from the farm to the consumer.

For those who may not be as tech-savvy as some, Mr Frost said it was still quite easy to use.

“All you need to really do is apply the tag to an animal, and the data will start flowing,” Mr Frost said.

“We help people get on board with a software partner and understand what that means for their business and view the data.

“They can then go on to achieve so much more, through the adoption of software and using tags at the same time.”

It has been close to six years in the making and the website officially went live on Monday morning, to coincide with their stall at Beef Australia.

“So much effort and time and literally millions of dollars has gone into building the product and platform,” Mr Frost said.

“We are really excited but also, once it’s launched, it’s launched, you can’t go backwards, so now we are going to just tear into it.

They have already made a sale to a customer in North America.

“We wanted to make the world wide e-commerce go live at Beef,” Mr Frost said.

“We had engaged many international people before in pre-sales but we turned it on this morning.

“We had lots of people who had us lined up who knew we were going to be here.

“I have come to about four Beefs in the last 20 years, I love it as a place to engage with people and get your message out there.

“And getting feedback from producers, we will have hundreds if not over a thousand producers come through that stand and give us on feedback on where it is at, how it fits their needs and what we can do better.”

Visit www.cerestag.com for more information.