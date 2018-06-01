Smart futures ahead for these savvy Emmaus students

Amelia Lawson, Adelaide Lapere, Sam McDonald and Michael Larsen at the Griffith University Roadshow in Rocky

ADELAIDE Lapere has a bright future ahead of her.

On Tuesday afternoon, the year 10 Emmaus College student attended the Griffith University STEM showcase at Rockhampton's Travelodge.

It was a chance for students to check out science, technology, engineering and mathematics discipline.

Adelaide is aspiring to be an architect and took the afternoon as a chance to "explore the options”.

"It's good to get as much information as you can about each university and the courses they are offering,” she said.

Architecture has drawn Adelaide in because if the creativity.

"You can put your own twist on things,” she said.

"You can express yourself in the designs.

"I like the aspect there is rules you have to follow.

"There is a correct way to do things.

"You have to be quite particular about the way you do it.”

Adelaide is doing some school classes at the moment with design to get an insight into the career path.

"So I think I might be able to get a bit of a grasp of what I am getting into,” she said.

"I think it is little bit daunting thinking about what I will need to get into the university, how long will the degree will go for.”

Fellow classmate Michael Larsen is thinking about engineering, in particular cars and car design.

"I'm not too sure yet,” he said.

Up in the clouds, Sam McDonald wants to get into aeronautical engineering and the airforce.

He has a keen interest in designing fighter planes.

"I have always been interested in it and my Mums cousin has been talking to me and telling me how good it is,” Sam said.

Amelia Lawson says she is looking at civil or aerospace engineering.

She likes that it is different to just engineering in general.

"Civil is like architecture, creating everything that doesn't move, creating bridges,” Amelia said.

"Aerospae is creating things that go in the sky.”

Amelia said she didn't feel daunted that it could be a male-dominated field.

"It's definitely drawn me to it, being able to do something that not everyone else is going to do but I think as long as I work hard,” she said.