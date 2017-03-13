SMART HUB: Game changer for small Rocky businesses

AT 15 years old Matthew Doyle started running his own business.

He slowly developed a keen sense of what worked when developing a new idea in the world of business.

Now Matthew is taking his passion for strong businesses and helping people, to open a coaching company for not-for-profit organisations in Rockhampton.

Tutt Holland, which Matthew opened in August last year, was a small business run from home with a goal to provide not-for-profit and social entrepreneurs with business and leadership coaching that helps them run an organisation which helps them "change the world”.

With Matthew's business growing he found working from home with a two-year- old and a seven-month-old just wasn't cutting it, so he had to find an office away from home, where he could maximise his productivity.

Being in the beginning stages of his business, realistically he couldn't afford an office, so he contacted Smart Hub through the Rockhampton Regional Council to see if he could work through their offices.

Smart Hub, which is a place where entrepreneurs and start-up businesses can go to work for low costs, took Matthew on straight away.

"Being here (at Smart Hub) and having the space where I can get out of the house and go to work every day, I am an awful lot more productive,” he said.

"I could not do that without this set up, the hub has that kind of space where you can work at a low cost.

"It gives you a chance to network with others who work at the hub and also gives you access to mentors and coaches.”

Now with a place to work, Matthew has a chance to focus solely on the ideas for the business.

"I decided what I really needed to focus on was helping people who were out trying to change the world through non-for-profit organisations,” he said.

"That can mean anybody who wants to run the next world vision right down to somebody who wants to run the local cricket club.

"There's so many people in the not-for-profit space who are trying to change the world and they are really passionate, but when it comes to running a business they're novices basically.

"So it's all about providing support for them, because if they can get that support to run a strong business and be a strong leader they can really amplify the impact they can have.

"It's all about building an action plan for somebody based specifically on what they want to achieve.”