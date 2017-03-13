Smart Hub to call Customs House home

Smart Hub is set to find a new home in the lower level of Customs House

WITH its iconic cave-like architecture, the space underneath Customs House is an ideal fit for the Rockhampton Regional Council's Smart Hub project.

During a site visit to Customs House on March 10, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow, along with the council's Smart Hub project team and local architects, mapped out a plan for multiple uses of Customs House, including the Smart Hub.

Cr Strelow said a portion of the ground level would be used for the Smart Hub and the commercial kitchen would be retained for a café tenancy to serve the courtyard at the back of Customs House and an indoor dining area.

The top floor would be a mixed-use area featuring a museum space to showcase the council's extensive collection.

Mayor Strelow said the much-loved space of Customs House was an ideal fit for the hub.

"Using only the ground level as the hub, it is easily accessible and we can refit the space for half-a-million dollars while retaining the commercial kitchen for future catering functions that would ideally service the proposed art gallery next door and users of the cultural precinct,” Cr Strelow said.

"Original thoughts were to use the Bond Store which would have entailed an extra $1.5 million to restore its interior, but the shift to Customs House benefits from the restoration that was done some years ago and is a cheaper alternative.”

As the temporary Smart Hub located next door to Customs House continues to grow with more start-ups and entrepreneurs signing up, Cr Strelow said the council was keen to start on the fitout as soon as possible.

"At an initial glance we can see that the fitout in Customs House will require a false floor to level out the uneven sections of the existing floor, plus the addition of some glass walls and doors to make the space completely open and visible for any visitors who want to see the beautiful heritage architecture inside the building,” she said.

Last year the council received a grant of $258,000 from the State Government through the Building our Regions funding program, which is half the cost of establishing the Smart Hub.