Smashed car windows after mates in blue over debt

HIS mate of 10 years smashed his windscreen after being told to leave, so Daniel John Jennings took a metal bar to his mate's driver's window and assaulted him.

Jennings pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, one of wilful damage and one of entering a premise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said Jennings and the victim had been friends for about 10 years before the incident in Frenchville.

Mr Platt said the victim went to Jennings' residence on December 7 at 5.30pm to demand he pay back a $50 debt.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said the victim was yelling abuse and Jennings asked him to leave.

The court heard the victim smashed Jennings' car windscreen, and when Jennings saw this he grabbed a metal pole that was in the house for renovations and approached the victim who was sitting in his car.

Mr Platt said Jennings used the pole to smash the driver's side window and then, holding the pole with both hands, "jabbed” it at the victim and hit him in the head, torso, right hand and right thigh.

He said the victim asked Jennings to stop, which he did, and then the victim's vehicle rolled down the driveway before driving off.

Mr Platt said the assault left the victim with a broken index finger and lacerations to the chin and behind the ear.

Ms Shannon-Dear said this was out of character for her client who had not been before a court since November 2014.

She said Jennings currently helped look after his mother and his partner.

Ms Shannon-Dear said Jennings, who had left home at 15 and was homeless and couch surfed for a period, had owned a home in Gin Gin and worked for the council there before his doctor told him he could only work light duties.

She said his medical issues in Gin Gin led to having to quit his job, financial issues and a relationship breakdown.

Ms Shannon-Dear said Jennings returned to Rockhampton two years ago to look after his mother after his stepfather died.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Jennings' behaviour was an "extreme overreaction” that could have resulted in more serious injuries than it did.

She sentenced him to nine months in prison with immediate parole.

Mr Platt was unable to tell the court if the victim was charged over his part in the incident.