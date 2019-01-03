'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

Discovery Parks- Coolwaters Yeppon site on 60ha of land with waterslide, accommodation and dining all on the beach-front.

Discovery Parks- Coolwaters Yeppon site on 60ha of land with waterslide, accommodation and dining all on the beach-front.

EVENTS like Rockin' Rocky and One Hot Night have boosted our accommodation, retail and hospitality sector during the Christmas period.

The region's peak tourism body, Capricorn Enterprise, says events like these help inflate visitation numbers.

CEO Mary Carroll said Rockhampton fared well thanks to events like Rockin' Rocky and One Hot Night, and also the Light up the Sky fireworks on the riverbank.

Mary Carroll, CEO of Capricorn Enterprise. Kerry Kerr

"Those two events were both new events last summer and they increased predominately what would normally be quiet in a commercial accommodation into a busy time,” MsCarroll (pictured above) said.

She said new attractions like the Yeppoon Lagoon had also drawn in visitors.

"Some of the accommodations close to town near that lagoon have reported less use in their own pools,” she said.

Overall in the Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton region, Ms Carroll said she had heard good reports from a number of operators.

"Despite some non-ideal weather during our peak holiday/festive season, accommodation, retail and restaurant and cafes have reported great trade,” she said.

"Many of our accommodation houses have minimum night stays and it's not just people that stay in commercial accommodation but many houses hosting family. Peak holiday season, teamed with the time of the year when family and friends come home to see loved ones, has made for a busy period.

"Holiday villages are very busy at this time with their exceptional water parks.”

Assistant manager of Coolwaters Discovery Park, Debbie Clark, is ready for the busy Christmas period. Contributed

Down at Kinka Beach, Coolwaters Discovery Park reported a "smashing trade” during the festive period.

Assistant manager Debbie Clark said there was an influx of guests and the park was almost fully booked, with just a few nights open here and there.

The holiday village was booked months in advance for the season and most cabins are already booked for next Christmas.

"It was amazing, we got absolutely smashed ... Lots of people in having a lot of fun. It was awesome to see,” she said.

Ms Clark (pictured above) said part of the attraction for guests was the activities, from sausage sizzles and pancake breakfasts to colouring-in contests and three-legged races.

There are also water slides, the BMX track, pedal carts and bushland that backs onto the Causeway Lake.

"There's so much for the kids to do ... You don't have to entertain them,” Ms Clark said.

Surprisingly, many guests are from the local region, with some from Emerald, Gladstone, Mackay and even Yeppoon. Some come from Brisbane and a few are from interstate.

"Most are local, it's only a short drive for them,” she said.

The bookings are still strong through January as the holidays continue, with gaps starting to show around January 10 and then busy again for the Australia Day long weekend.