Smashing win for Swans

THE Yeppoon Swans continued their dominance over the competition on Saturday with another smashing win, this time over Gladstone.

Despite the travel and missing up to 10 players, the Swans completely overran the Mudcrabs.

Wells took over a forward line that was missing Tom Cossens and Malone and kicked 9 goals, with on ballers Leigh Cossens kicking 5 and King 4.

A number of reserve players got an opportunity to show they can mix it in the A Grade in what must be pleasing for coach Wallin. The 208-15 win left the Swans 3 games clear on top of the ladder and no one else looking like getting near them.

An undermanned Reserve grade once again showed the depth in the club with one of their best wins of the season.

With three under-17s doubling up, the Swans took control from the opening bounce. The Yeppoon side bombarded the goals to result in 8 majors but were very wasteful with 16 behinds in the first half.

The second half was a much better story with the Swans killing off the Mudcrabs, kicking 20 goals to 4 behinds. Meyer had a day out with 11 goals and midfielder Hay was unstoppable.

Skipper McKenzie controlled the centre while Oakes led the defence to keep the Gladstone side goalless. Final score Swans 188 to Mudcrabs 2.

In what was a replica of the under-15 game, the Swanettes were left to rue poor kicking in the 4.10 to 7.1 loss. Aaskov kicked 2 and Creamer and Robertson one each but there will be goalkicking practice on Monday night for the girls who let this one get away.

The U17's raced out of the blocks with a 7 goals to 1 first quarter blitz.

With precision disposal and the ball being switched to open spaces and mainly to Jack's wing, the running Swans outclassed their opponents in every facet of the game.

Beany dominated in the ruck, setting up Zanna, Casey, Logan and Blake.

Up forward, Big Mitchell kicked another 4 goals, Hayden 3 and Casey snuck into the forward line to kick 5. Good to see Riley showing some form down back and being supported well by Zac. Final score 117-15.

The U15'S with 8 players out still wanted to use this game to prepare for the remainder of the year and expected a percentage boost.

All looked lost close to half-time with Gladstone up 5 goals to one. Sixteen behinds did not help as the boys rushed opportunities, but they came home in the last quarter, running over top and winning 46-37.

Lane repelled lots of attacks, Max kicked 4 in a match-winning effort, and U13 Cooper was best player. Herbert, Tala and Keegan are improving and Harrison also played well.

The U/13's struggled for most of the first half against a more determined and aggressive Gladstone team.

With only 2 points in it at half-time, the Swans came out in the second half with renewed energy and attack on the football.

The players lifted and began looking for better options with short passes, rather than panicking when under pressure.

Better ball movement resulted in a 4-goal 3rd quarter by the Swans. This was backed up with another 3 goals in the final quarter, with the Swans defence doing their job by keeping the tiring Gladstone scoreless.

In the end, the team ran away with a strong win.

The midfield, forwards and defence all contributed to a much improved second half. Special mentions to Ollie, Kaelan, Harry, Harrison, Cooper and Telisha for their performances.

Final score was a 60-19 win.