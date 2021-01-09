A little girl who drowned in a family pool in Central Queensland has been remembered as "the cutest girl" who "smiled like no other".

Skyla was 23-months-old when she drowned at a home in Emerald on the evening of January 7.

Police said the toddler was pulled from the water at 7.30pm.

Paramedics were called and she was taken to the Emerald Hospital in a critical condition but died soon after.

Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be prepared for the coroner.

Little Skyla who drowned in a backyard pool at Emerald. Photo: Supplied

A relative, Amber Saron, said the family was devastated by the tragedy.

"She was the cutest little girl and everyone absolutely adored her," Ms Saron told The Courier-Mail.

"Smiled like no other and was always eating ice cream because it was her favourite.

"Our whole family (is) so upset about this whole incident."

Ms Saron said Skyla was one of six children and their mother, Bel, "is an amazing mother".

"(They are) the most loveable and kindest kids she (has) brought them up to be.

"I am so proud of what she has done, even though … this just put a rock in our family.

"(Skyla) will be loved and fly high with her wings wide.

Skyla had an infectious smile.

"Aunty Bel always tried her best to aim for the stars and do the best for her children.

"The way she brings up her kids is absolutely charming.

"None of us wanted this to happen but I know that from hereon, Aunty Bel will keep striving for the stars and teaching her kids very valuable things in life."

Originally published as 'Smile like no other': Tributes flow for little Skyla