Smiling on at Ferns Hideaway From small beginnings

THIS WEEK would have been Fern Hideaway Resort’s 30th birthday but instead of celebrating, owners John ‘Marto’ and Genevieve Martin are doing odd jobs while their business is closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The couple opened the accommodation operation on April 13, 1990.

Back then their children were aged two and four.

They bought the bush block two years prior and spent the time bringing it up to scratch.

Ferns started out with a tennis court, one cabin, the restaurant and a small residence at the back – along with the beautiful Byfield forest surroundings and canoes to use down the rainforest creek.

Over the years they built up the operation, while raising the children, and it now has five cabins with airconditioning, including the original one, swimming pool and spa, the residence was extended and extensive gardens.

In the past 30 years, Genevieve said they had seen many changes.

Cyclone Marcia hit Ferns hard, causing extensive damage.

They didn’t have power for 10 days and had an estimated damage of at least $30,000.

But it has been a highlight over the years as the community rallied around the couple and they had swarms of people turn up each day to help.

Reflecting on the decades, Genevieve said it had been a partnership.

“It has been hard work but rewarding, we have nurtured the land and it’s repaid us in many ways, we have a beautiful environment,” she said.

She paid a special mention to Mary Carroll and Capricorn Enterprise for their support over the years in helping promote them in the tourism industry.

They have seen many weddings, including their own daughter’s, many parties and events, including big-name entertainers, including Midnight Oil and Pete Murray, swimming legend Ian Thorpe and other government dignitaries.

“We are so grateful, we have always loved this area, we love the community and the people in this area, they are so friendly, gracious, respectful and kind,” Genevieve said.

“We owe a lot of thanks to them for supporting us over the years.”

Having gone through the cyclone has taught Genevieve a lot of resilience and despite being closed again now, she is positive the hard times will be over soon.

“Hope we can continue on and just keep our beautiful area and environment, and enjoy nature as it is,” she said.

It has meant they had to cancel a lot of events until the remainder of the financial year, including the venue’s own 30th birthday party.

They have had to put off six permanent casuals, along with the other casual staff who usually worked during events.

“It’s hard, when you’ve built up your business for 30 years and then you have no income,” she said.

“We are taking it day by day and waiting to see what the government offers with small businesses.”

In the meantime, Genevieve and Marto are hard at work doing a lot of maintenance.

“We are repairing lots of things we need to do, roads, just beautifying the gardens, doing things that need doing badly, things we wanted to do for a long time, a lot of physical work,” she said.

“That we can be busy, fill in our work and days.

“We’re not bored and so much to do.”

The couple looks forward to when opening the doors again and hope to see the community return.

“We will welcome them with open arms,” Genevieve said.