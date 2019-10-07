Menu
Australian cricketer Steve Smith in the Roosters shed after the grand final win. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Smith all smiles as Roosters create history

by Fatima Kdouh & Ben Horne
7th Oct 2019 12:26 PM
The Sydney Roosters celebrated their historic premiership victory on Sunday night with Australian sporting royalty.

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith was spotted enjoying a celebratory drink with the back-to-back premiers in the winning sheds following the grand final.

A relaxed Smith, grinning from ear to ear, mingled with the grand final heroes Cooper Cronk, Victor Radley, Luke Keary and Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner.

"That's the first NRL grand final I've been to. It was great to see the boys dig deep for a great win," Smith told The Daily Telegraph.

 

Australian cricketer Steve Smith in the Roosters shed after the grand final win. Picture: Brett Costello
Fellow Test star Usman Khawaja was also at the game, but was supporting the Raiders.

Khawaja was outraged at the "absolute rubbish" six-again referee call that marred the Roosters' win.

"Roosters got one try from a poor rule after it hit the trainer and another from a referee blunder," Khawaja tweeted.

 

 

Smith wasn't the only sporting champion to congratulate coach Trent Robinson and the Roosters on their 14-8 victory against the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium.

At Monday's fan day, Robinson revealed he received a text message from former English Premier League star Joey Barton.

 

Smith is a passionate Roosters supporter. Picture: Brett Costello
Smith celebrates with Cooper Cronk and Victor Radley. Picture: Brett Costello
Barton, the 269-game EPL veteran, messaged Robinson to commend his men on their ability to overcome a relentless Raiders outfit.

"I got a text message from [Barton] who said 'there's nothing better than winning when your principles are tested to the max'.

And that's what happened last, our principles held up under all circumstances and that's what you want in a group of guys," Robinson revealed.

 

 

 

Smith was all smiles after his side created history. Picture: Brett Costello
nrl nrl grand final 2019 steve smith sydney roosters
