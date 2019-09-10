Smith gives us a glimpse

ONE of the monumental sporting achievements of all time is the record for the most runs ever scored in a Test series.

Sir Donald Bradman stands tall here with 974 runs carved out at an average of 139.14 in the 1930 series in England including the then world record score of 334.

The 974 was achieved over five matches. A few players have come close since and one I thought came closest in sheer domination of the bowling was Sir Viv Richards with 829 at an average of 118.2 in just four tests in England in 1976 when the star studded West Indies team were on the rise.

I marvelled at how many runs he managed to achieve in one Test less than the Don.

Now Steve Smith has produced a Test series to approach what Bradman notched up.

In just three Tests in the current Ashes series Smith has scored 671 runs at an average of 134.20. That puts him 303 runs behind the Mt Everest tally accumulated by the world's greatest ever batsman. Is it possible he could get there?

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his double century during day two of the 4th Ashes Test Match between England and Australia at Old Trafford on September 05, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

I never saw Bradman bat but it seems that Smith's current run of form might be approaching the same type of domination of the bowling that Sir Donald was able to sustain throughout his 52 test career with the astonishing average of 99.94.

Smith's Test average sits at 64.81 from 6870 runs in 67 tests, the second best of all time.

While Bradman's average is on a pedestal that I don't think will ever be reached, Smith is giving us a glimpse of what it must have been like to watch in awe at his astonishing ability which allowed him to stand well above all other players.