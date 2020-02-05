Smith tempts voters with slice of $5m pie

Scales Of Justice is well down the pecking order in voting for the All-Star Mile. Picture: AAP

LINDSEY Smith is hoping to have two All-Star Mile runners in Scales Of Justice and Black Heart Bart but will need to use the two methods available to get into the field.

Smith believes if Scales of Justice wins the Group 1 Orr Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday, it should place him at the top of the queue for an All-Star Mile wildcard.

And he is hoping people power with an added touch of encouragement can get his veteran Black Heart Bart into the $5 million race at Caulfield on March 14.

Smith said the stable planned to offer anyone who voted for Black Heart Bart and was drawn as his ambassador 10 per cent of any of the prizemoney he earnt in the All-Star Mile.

If Black Heart Bart won the All-Star Mile his ambassador would collect first prize of $250,000 in the competition plus $225,000 for their 10 per cent share.

Black Heart Bart was in 16th position on Wednesday with 1315 votes, while Scales of Justice was 29th with 431 votes.

ALL-STAR MILE: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITE HORSE

"If he can't get in he won't be earning any prizemoney and I've got half of him so I'll give up five per cent and the owners will give up another five per cent," Smith said.

The trainer is happy with Black Heart Bart, who will trial in Perth on Monday before flying to Melbourne where he will run in the Futurity Stakes at Caulfield on February 22.

Smith said if Scales Of Justice could win the Orr Stakes it would be his second Group 1 win for the season. He won at Group 2 level in the Australia Stakes at his last start.

One lucky Black Heart Bart voter will get a 10 per cent slice of the prizemoney if the veteran lands a spot in the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

"You'd think that would have him close to getting a wildcard and that looks the only way he's getting in," he said. "He's also a Group 1 winner over a mile.

"It would suit me to wait a month to run him again as I made a blue with him last campaign by backing him up in the Makybe Diva Stakes last spring as I had to push him too hard."

Smith said he was happy with Scales Of Justice's work at Warrnambool during the week and he hadn't gone backwards since his first-up win.

Trainer Lindsey Smith couldn’t be happier with Scales Of Justice heading into the Orr Stakes. Picture: AAP

"He's improved, as he'll need to," he said. "Hey Doc will have taken a lot of improvement from his first-up run. Begood Toya Mother didn't handle Moonee Valley and he's been working well since, and the three-year-old Alabama Express is a smart horse."

ALL-STAR MILE LEADERBOARD

1. Alligator Blood 8811 votes

2. Star Missile 7342

3. Melody Belle 5691

4. Kolding 4762

5. Heart Of Puissance 2940

6. Aristia 2878

7. Catalyst 2842

8. Mr Quickie 2625

9. Begood Toya Mother 2447

10. Gold Fields 2409