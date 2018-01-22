Smith-Williams fires in Frenchville's win over Brothers

ON TARGET: Frenchville bowler Chaice Bidgood took two wickets in his team's commanding victory over Rockhampton Brothers in the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge on Saturday.

CRICKET: Jac Smith-Williams starred with both ball and bat as the Frenchville Falcons continued their unbeaten march in the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge.

The ladder-leading Falcons scored a double bonus point win after reeling in Rockhampton Brothers' total of 114 in the 19th over.

Frenchville player-coach Jason Wells was impressed with his team's bowling attack.

"Brothers batted first and our guys probably bowled the best they've bowled for a fair while,” he said.

Rockhampton Brothers batsman Ken Litschner takes a single in the game against Frenchville. Chris Ison ROK200118ccricket1

"They were very accurate and didn't allow Brothers to get away.

"They restricted their runs really well and were able to take wickets at the right time, not letting them get any partnerships.”

Spinner Smith-Williams led the way with three wickets, while Chaice Bidgood and Logan Whitfield took two each.

Smith-Williams also featured in the run chase, combining with Sam Chew for a 70-run partnership that set the platform for the comprehensive victory.

Chew top-scored with 48 and Smith-Williams made 22 before being dismissed with 25 runs left to chase.

Skipper Brent Hartley and Wells made the runs in three overs to secure the bonus points.

The win means Frenchville has established a clear lead at the top of the table and is unlikely to be run down with just three rounds of the challenge left to play.

Capricorn Coast-Parkana bowler Lachlan Knuth in the game against Gracemere. Chris Ison ROK200118ccricket5

In the weekend's other games, second-placed Gracemere were too good for Cap Coast-Parkana and The Glen beat BITS in a low-scoring affair.

Wells' next cricketing assignment will be on Thursday when he takes part in Rockhampton Cricket's first-ever Charity Big Bash Match.

He will lead the Southside team against a Northside outfit captained by Murray Harch from Rocky Brothers.

The game will be played under lights, starting at 6pm at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground, with money raised going to prostate cancer.

It will also be a great appetiser for the Frenchville Sports Club Country Cricket Carnival to be played over the three days of the Australia Day weekend.