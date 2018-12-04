Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fera and Ashley Ristano with a 2kg mango on their backyard tree in Smithfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Fera and Ashley Ristano with a 2kg mango on their backyard tree in Smithfield. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Offbeat

Beat this! Monster mango challenge

by Jack Lawrie
4th Dec 2018 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAIRNS couple has thrown down the gauntlet to anyone who can beat their contender for the Far North's largest mango.

Ashley and Fera Ristano have had success with giant fruit before, toppling Mareeba growers Matt and Jess Fealy's 1.5kg contender with a 1.7kg R2E2 specimen in 2015.

Now they have a new freak of nature - a whopping 2kg monster mango hanging from the tree like an oversized Christmas bauble.

"It's just thriving in the heat, I don't know what's causing our mangoes to grow so big," Mrs Ristano said.

"I'd like to see if anyone can beat it - I went looking for records and found the world record for biggest mango which is over 3kg but I haven't found a result for Australia yet.

"We have no idea when it'll ripen, it's taking a long time, but if it survives and grows to completion, we'll take it off the tree, cut it up and have a feast."

More Stories

cairns fruit mango

Top Stories

    Long night for firefighters

    Long night for firefighters

    Environment Severe conditions keep emergency services busy trying to save CQ homes

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:26 AM
    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    premium_icon Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

    News Building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it

    Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    premium_icon Welcome cool change today to quench CQ's thirst

    Weather Fire danger set to drop in line with dropping temps and rain drops

    Local Partners