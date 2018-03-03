Menu
Smoke alert for Rockhampton residents

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Mar 2018 3:32 PM

ROCKHAMPTON residents are being warned about smoke likely to impact the region in the coming days.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct a planned burn within the Mount Archer National Park area near Norman Gardens between Monday and Friday, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests..

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Rockhampton and Norman Gardens areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburned areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Rockhampton office of QPWS on 4936 0570.

