SMOKE ALERT: Mt Archer burn-off begins

Melanie Plane
| 18th Apr 2017 9:31 AM
Controlled burns will be held in Mt Archer State Forest this week.
Controlled burns will be held in Mt Archer State Forest this week.

RESIDENTS living close to the Mount Archer State Forest should prepare for smoky conditions this week as controlled bush fires get under way.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct a planned burn within the Mount Archer State Forest area starting today through to Friday, weather permitting.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests which aims to reduce the volume of forest fuels and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

Burning off will help reduce the intensity of potential wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration. Thursday, April 20 is the preferred date for the burn.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Rockhampton, Mount Charmers, Cawarral and New Zealand Gully areas.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
