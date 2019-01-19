Smoke and flames reported at Ergon building in Rocky CBD
FIRE and Emergency Services attended a small garden fire on Fitzroy St after flames and smoke were seen at the Ergon Energy building.
Around 3.35pm a woman called the small blaze in, reporting she had seen flames coming from the building.
QFES and Police attended the scene where they found a small 2m by 2m mulch fire in a garden adjacent to the building.
The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire crew in attendance.
The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.