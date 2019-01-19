Smoke and flames reported at Ergon building in Rocky CBD

A woman reported seeing flames coming from the Ergon building on Fitzroy St.

FIRE and Emergency Services attended a small garden fire on Fitzroy St after flames and smoke were seen at the Ergon Energy building.

Around 3.35pm a woman called the small blaze in, reporting she had seen flames coming from the building.

QFES and Police attended the scene where they found a small 2m by 2m mulch fire in a garden adjacent to the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire crew in attendance.

The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire crew in attendance.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.