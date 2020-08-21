Smoke blocks traffic flow on Bruce Highway

FIRE THREAT: The Rural Fire Brigade is fighting a blaze near Marmor this afternoon (File picture). Picture: Tony Martin

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services called for reinforcements this afternoon to combat a fast-moving grass fire producing thick smoke which was blocking the flow of traffic on the Bruce Highway, north of Marmor.

Reported around 1.20pm, the fire burning 50km south of Rockhampton was reportedly travelling quickly.

Just before 3pm, a Triple-0 caller said it was burning close to a neighbouring property.

By 3.10pm, Rural Fire crews said they had the fire under control and were in the process of mopping up.

The fire was extinguished at 3.43pm.