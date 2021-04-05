Menu
Darin Gardiner in his supercharged Holden VT Commodore 2Cranky during the Rockynats Burnout Masters finals. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Smoke clouds as tyres shredded in Rockynats burnout finals

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 4:03 PM
Elite burnout competitors from all over Australia joined Queensland entrants and first-timers keen to put on a show for the crowd in the Rare Spares Rockynats burnouts.

The field was divided into two categories, the Burnout Masters – high powered, specialised burnout vehicles driven by experienced competitors and the Burnout Championship – all vehicles not in the burnout masters.

After rain washed-out the planned Saturday evening qualifying, ticket holders were granted entrance to Sunday’s finals, resulting in a packed Reaney Street burnout precinct.

Organisers pushed ahead with the finals on Sunday, after the street drags were cancelled due to wet weather, with thousands of people entertained by tyre-shredding street machines.

Two time Red Centre Nats burnout champion, Toowoomba’s Warren Gersekowski took home the inaugural Rockynats Burnout Masters title in his morpheus purple supercharged Holden HG ute – 1TUFHG.

Phil Kerjean from Albion Park, NSW, was the runner-up in his supercharged Holden Commodore VK station wagon – TUFFST.

Jay Chun Tai took out the third place trophy in his radically modified V8 Suzuki burnout machine.

As all of the Burnout Masters top three had already qualified for the national finals at Summernats 34, the top three Burnout Championship winners were awarded with entry to the showdown in Canberra.

They were Darren Bromage in SMOKINU, Kevin Davis in EPA WHO and Kyle Douglas in LUXIFER.

Summernats 34 is scheduled to be held at Exhibition Park, Canberra, from January 6 to 9, 2022.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

